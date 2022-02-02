Local groups receive Interior Savings grants
Three Okanagan organizations are receiving grants from the Interior Savings’ Community Investment Fund.
The fund is awarding seven grants totalling $50,000 overall in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan regions.
Okanagan recipients are:
— John Rudy Health Resource Centre, Vernon, for its Get Health Smart, Health Literacy Program
— Childhood Connections, Kelowna, for its Family Centre Community Kitchen
— YMCA Okanagan for its Alternative Suspension Program in Kelowna.
Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has provided over $1.8 million in seed money to launch or substantially expand 161 programs.
Lake Country bulletin isn’t junk mail
Town officials in Lake Country are appealing to residents not to mistake a municipal bulletin for junk mail.
The bulletin was mailed earlier this week to people who live in the town of 15,000 people.
“It’s not junk mail — don’t toss it into the recycle bin before taking a few minutes to review the content,” states a town advisory issued Wednesday.
Among other things, the bulletin provides information on the town’s 2022 budget. It encourage them to participate in a virtual town hall on the budget, taking place Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Summerland lab reopening 2 days/week
Summerland’s only outpatient laboratory is scheduled for a partial reopening today.
Until further notice, the lab at the Summerland Health Centre will be open for walk-ins on Mondays and Thursdays only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
“Laboratory service at the health centre is prioritized for vulnerable patients, people who are unable to travel, or for urgent collections at this time,” explained Interior health in a press release Monday.
Others are still urged to use outpatient labs in Penticton and Peachland.
Summerland’s lab had been closed since mid-November due to a staff shortage.
In mid-December, the District of Summerland received a 968-signature petition calling for the lab to reopen.
Big White town hall set for March 1
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will hold an online town-hall meeting at Big White on March 1.
The meeting will give residents a chance to review the regional district’s proposed budget and five-year financial plan and talk about any other issues concerning them.
Meeting time will be 6 p.m.
To register for the Zoom session, go to rdkb.com/town-halls and follow the links.
Celtic Illusion coming to SOEC
Celtic Illusion, a modern Irish dance and magic show, visit the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, April 8.
The show was created, choreographed and stars Anthony Street from Lord of the Dance fame. It combines contemporary Irish dancing with magic and illusions.
The SOEC show is only one of three dates in B.C. Tickets go on sale Friday at the SOEC box office and at valleyfirstitx.com starting at $49 plus tax and applicable service charges.