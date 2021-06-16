A Grade 12 Rutland Secondary School student has won a scholarship worth up to $40,000.
Beedie Luminaries scholarships recognize promising students who have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and resilience.
Cadence Gau was one of 112 B.C. Grade 12 students, along with 15 single parents, awarded the scholarships.
The Beedie Luminaries program seeks out students who have demonstrated strong academic readiness, and are also engaged in the world around them, according to a news release.
“Over the past three years, I have been blown away by the students who we have met through our program and can’t wait to see the impact that they will make in the world,” said Ryan Beedie, a Vancouver real estate developer who started the program in 2018 with a $50-million contribution.
This year’s recipients come from 65 high schools in 26 communities.
In addition to financial assistance, recipients are paired with mentors, and offered paid work opportunities and other supports.
To apply, visit beedieluminaries.ca. The application period for 2022 will open in fall 2021.