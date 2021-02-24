Regional district selling backyard composters
The Central Okanagan Regional Waste Reduction Department will be selling backyard composters again this spring.
Three hundred composers are available for ordering at $37 apiece. There’s a limit of two per household.
The presale runs from March 1-31. The composters will be delivered to buyers’ homes in late April.
Also available are Green Cone Food Digesters for $128 and rain barrels for $80.
For more information and to order, visit rdco.com/compostersale or call 250-469-6250.
Man wanted in Sudbury could be here
A man accused in three murders in Sudbury, Ont., could be in our area.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Tyler Thrones, 30.
He’s facing three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment for an incident in April.,
Adrian Eppinger, who was wanted in connection with the same Sudbury incident, was surrounded and arrested by the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team on Mallach Road, Feb. 2.
Thrones is five-foot-10, 170 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Transit ideas sought in Lake Country
BC Transit and the District of Lake Country are seeking the public’s feedback on ways to improve transit in Lake Country.
Members of the public are invited to provide their input through an online survey available at engage.bctransit.com/lakecountry2021.
The public engagement window is open until March 22. To request a hard copy of the survey, call 250-766-5650 or email communications@lakecountry.bc.ca.
Six companies compete for investment
Six B.C. startup companies will make their pitches for funding at the 2021 OKGN Angel Summit Finale on March 18.
Companies from Kelowna, Vancouver, Nelson and Salmon Arm will compete for $145,000 in investment funding and one-on-one time with summit keynote speaker Arlene Dickinson.
Companies that will be making pitches are Beyond Aerospace and Enjine, both from Kelowna, Live It from Nelson, Techbrew Robotics from Salmon Arm and Vancouver firms RocketPlan Technologies and Streamline Athletes.
The finale will be hosted on Remo, a virtual networking platform.
For tickets and more information, visit okgnangelsummit.com.
Curbside pickup extended in Vernon
Temporary curbside pickup locations in downtown Vernon will continue for another three months.
The free, 10-minute curbside zones were offered in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were created so customers of restaurants and other businesses could make a quick stop to pick up purchases.
The pilot project was slated to end Feb. 27, but because of “overwhelmingly positive feedback,” the program has now been extended to May 31, a city news release said.
Barbecue supplies turned into donations
The Charity Hub has converted excess barbecue supplies into a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
The local organization says it acquired barbecue suppliers’ excess inventory and sold it to raise cash for the food bank.
Another charity will also receive some of the proceeds.
“We take the donated product, find a suitable buyer and provide the charity of your choice with the proceeds of the sale,” explained founder and CEO Dave Rolleston in a news release.
The Charity Hub is now working to supply local charities with 100,000 cloth masks. Companies that want to get involved in the project can contact Rolleston at dave@thecharityhub.ca or 250-878-8855.
Learn about region’s financial plans
People can learn about the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s 2021-25 financial plans in a pair of upcoming meetings.
The first will be today at 8:30 a.m. and the second March 18 at 8:30 a.m.
The meetings can be accessed online. Information on how to do that can be found at rdco.com/agenda.
Comments and feedback about the financial plan may be provided by email or regular mail. Details and a link are available at rdco.com/budgets.
The regional board is slated to give final approval to the plan on March 29.