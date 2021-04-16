Crime rates similar to 2020
Crime rates in West Kelowna so far this year are comparable to 2020 levels, police say.
Offences in many categories from January through March were similar to numbers seen during the same period last year, city councillors will hear during a presentation from police at a meeting next Tuesday.
There have been 39 business and residential break-ins so far this year, compared to 38 at this point in 2020. Twenty-seven vehicles have been stolen, compared to 22 last year.
Police have handled 19 drug investigations compared to 15 last year, and there have been 71 mental-health calls compared to 68 last year.
Property offences are down slightly, at 310 compared to 353 last year.
While assault charges have risen from 35 to 60, violence in relationship cases have fallen from 60 to 18.
Glenrosa Road closures Saturday
A chunk of Glenrosa Road will be closed Saturday so crews can finish a sidewalk construction job.
Traffic will detour via Yorkton Road and Morningside Drive, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release.
The city anticipates detours ending late next week as final paving and other works are finished.
All work on Glenrosa and McIver upgrades should be done by June.
Police swoop in after talking fails
When negotiations failed, police jumped into action to save a woman who was threatening to harm herself Thursday night in Armstrong.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a residence on Smith Drive about 11 p.m. and began communicating with the woman.
“Despite ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman refused to comply with police direction and, in the course of the interaction, threatened to harm herself,” said spokesman Const. Chris Terleski. “Our officers recognized the need to intervene and were able to gain access to the building and safely, and successfully take the person into custody.”
The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital. No charges are anticipated.
Peachland measures air quality
Air quality in Peachland will be measured for at least the next three years.
A pilot program using low-cost air quality sensors, promoted by Environ-ment and Climate Change Canada, has been supported by town officials.
By adding sensors in more communities, the overall quality of information provided by the current air quality monitoring network will be enhanced, officials say.
Peachland's sensor is located outside town hall. Among other things, it will measure the kind of airborne particulate matter produced by wildfires that can degrade air quality and cause breathing problems for vulnerable people in the summer.
Four more schools have COVID cases
COVID-19 cases have been reported at four more Central Okanagan schools.
A student or staff member caught the virus at Chute Lake, Dorothea Walker, Helen Gorman and Watson Road elementary schools.
Those affected are self-isolating, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release. Anyone potentially affected will be contacted by Interior Health.
Thirteen COVID cases have been reported in schools since Sunday.
Line painting underway in Vernon
Vernon’s spring line painting program is underway. The program takes approximately six weeks to complete, the city said in a news release.
Contractors are required to work through the evening and early-morning hours to avoid traffic disruptions.