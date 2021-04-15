Community fridge to open on April 24
A program that will provide people in need with access to food, dry goods and other necessities around the clock will launch with a food drive on April 24.
Inspired by similar programs in other cities, the Kelowna Community Fridge will be located at the Unitarian church, 1310 Bertram Ave.
Community members are invited to stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to drop off fresh produce, sealed foods with expiry dates and personal hygiene items. A full list of accepted donations will be made available on their Instagram page.
The goal of the project is to provide safe, 24/7 access to free, nutritious food.
The fridge, facing Cawston Avenue, will be located well lit, secure area that is easily accessible by transit or by bike. It will be housed in a shed-like structure with a shelving unit to accommodate storage of dry goods.
Volunteer check-ins will occur at least twice a day to ensure the space is clean by removing any litter, checking the contents and condition of the fridge, and sanitizing the area.
Donations are also welcome via a Go Fund Me page.
Egg addling program goes into 15th year
A program to reduce the Canada Goose population in the Okanagan marks its 15th anniversary this year.
The Okanagan Valley Goose Management egg-addling program sees crews head out to nests where they shake or coat goose eggs with a non-toxic substance to render them non-viable.
Once addled, eggs are returned to the nest. Geese continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch. By then it is generally too late in the year to produce more eggs. Adult geese are not harmed.
In the 14 years, close to 19,000 eggs have been addled.
The Valley goose population is estimated at 2,500 birds. The birds are not native to the area, program co-ordinator Kate Hagmeier explains. They were introduced to the area in the 1960s and ’70s.
The public is asked to report nest locations by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or by calling 1-877-943-3209.
Water levels low in Vernon reservoirs
Water levels in Greater Vernon Water reservoirs are below normal right now, but it’s still too early to say whether that will be a problem going into summer.
The Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release that long-range precipitation forecasts “are not favourable.”
“There is a 40-50% probability of below-normal spring precipitation, which is concerning as June is usually our wettest month,” a news release said.
The local snowpack is about normal. Lower-than-average reservoir levels aren’t unusual at this time of year with spring runoff still to come.
Roundabout work to begin Monday
Construction will start Monday on a West Kelowna roundabout.
The $1.32-million roundabout is being build at the Gellatly Road-Carrington Road intersection, which will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about 10 weeks.
Detour signs will be in place. The intersection will be open evenings, weekends and on statutory holidays.
Transit routes may be altered.
Tourism Kelowna will be at kiosk in the mall
Tourism Kelowna is opening a satellite visitor centre in Orchard Park mall.
The new centre will be located at the guest services kiosk. The staff has received visitor services training in addition to their customer service training.
The visitor services offerings begin April 15.
Tourism Kelowna’s main visitor centre is located downtown on the waterfront. There’s also a kiosk at the Kelowna airport.
Day of Giving donations to KGH to be matched
Donations to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation on April 22 will be matched.
Funds raised on the Day of Giving will support the Every Moment Matters campaign that aims to raise $8 million to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna General Hospital.
“As citizens and business owners in this community, we are thrilled to offer a one-for-one matching gift for every dollar given on Day of Giving, up to $500,000,” say Mike and Janet Azhadi, proprietors of Lake Country’s Ex Nihilo Vineyards and two other wineries under development in the Okanagan.
The Azhadis are one of five families partnering for the match commitment, which also includes the Friesen family. Rod Friesen, founder of Voyager RV, suffered a stroke in 2014.
Since its inception five years ago, Day of Giving has raised close to $1.8 million for KGH and community healthcare.
To donate or learn more about the KGH Foundation’s Day of Giving, please visit kghfoundation.com/event/day-of-giving/.
Last year, over 1,800 people from the southern interior of B.C. suffered a stroke.
Knox Mountain trail now one-way only
The Apex Trail at Knox Mountain Park is now a one-way trail.
Park users can go up the mountain on the trail, but must take Knox Mountain Drive to come down.
The move is being made to put more distance between hikers and bikers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knox Mountain Drive is closed to traffic until further notice.
The washrooms in the pavilion at the top of the mountain are currently closed with a porta-potty available.
Fire in shed spreads to attic
A fire in a shed spread to the attic of a house in downtown Kelowna Wednesday night.
Kelowna firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it moved beyond the attic.
Occupants of the Coronation Avenue house were notified of the fire by a neighbour and escaped unharmed prior to the arrival of the fire department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.