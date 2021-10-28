One section of a 'Haunted Pier' in Peachland this Halloween aims to inform as well as frighten.
A toxic pond, deformed fish, dead flowers, and tree stumps are planned by members of the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.
The group is campaigning to have logging stopped in the town's watershed, claiming a variety of harmful consequences. The Ministry of Forests says logging in the area complies with all relevant regulations that apply across B.C.
People can drop off carved pumpkins at the downtown pier between 2 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, with those who are brave enough invited to stroll along the walkway beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The spookfest, which includes music, children's games, and a photo booth in adjacent Heritage Park ends with a blast, as fireworks are scheduled for 8 p.m.
The town has traditionally held a kid-friendly Halloween celebration inside the community centre but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a switch to an outdoor event for the second year in a row.