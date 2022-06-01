A fire on Tuesday that started in a travel trailer and spread to a nearby structure and vehicles was deliberately set and hard to put out, firefighters said.
West Kelowna frefighters were called to the area of Talon Drive and Hawks Boulevard, behind the Westbank Walmart, mid-afternoon.
“Due to the volume of materials on site and the legacy construction of the exposed structure, the fire was stubborn to extinguish,” said assistant chief Chad Gartrell in a news release. “Crews worked hard to gain access in the concealed spaces of the roof space using chainsaws to cut through the ceiling to extinguish the fire.”
Because the fire was deemed suspicious, the investigation has been turned over to the RCMP.