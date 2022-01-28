A second French Immersion program at the elementary school level will be established in West Kelowna.
Trustees decided this week to create the program at Hudson Road elementary.
“This will provide for a lot more access and opportunity for French immersion on the Westside,” trustee Chantelle Desrosiers said.
However, the timing of the program’s establishment is uncertain. If the provincial government provides the necessary funding, the school district plans to demolish George Pringle elementary and build a new high school on the site.
Should the funding confirmation come before the end of February, George Pringle will close at the end of this school year. The French Immersion students who currently attend the school can choose to attend either Glenrosa Elementary or Hudson Road elementary.
If the funding confirmation is not received by the end of February, George Pringle will continue as West Kelowna’s only French Immersion elementary school for at least another year.
“It’s all dependent on when we hear about funding for the new high school,” board chair Moyra Baxter said. “We expect it could come any day now, but we really don’t know. There’s no set timetable for these announcements.”