A 19-year-old man was caught in the act after he broke into a Vernon elementary school, police say.
A security guard went to the BX Elementary School on Silver Star Road at 5 a.m. Wednesday after an exterior entry alarm at the building was tripped.
When he got to the school, the guard saw a man inside the gym and immediately called police. Several officers responded and arrested the man, who gave up without incident.
The unidentified Vernon man was charged with break and enter, possession of break-and-enter instruments, and mischief. He will be in court on April 14.