A man found badly burned in downtown Vernon last month was not the victim of foul play, police have determined.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a man in medical distress at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 22.
The 53-year-old Vernon man had significant burns on a large portion of his body. He was transported to hospital where he died.
Police said they conducted a thorough investigation and determined no criminal acts were involved.
The BC Coroners Service continues to investigate.