Hockey players, grandparents, Rotarians, firefighters, churches, and grocery stores are among the individuals and groups who help feed Kelowna school kids every day, trustees will hear next week.
Trustees recently asked staff to provide a comprehensive list of which schools provide how many breakfasts to students, and where the donations come from.
“The district is very fortunate to have many outside groups provide food for our students,” deputy superintendent Terry-Lee Beaudry writes in a report going to trustees next Wednesday.
“Food insecurity is a significant concern in our community and particularly through the pandemic,” Beaudry says. “We recognize that food security and good nutrition helps students be at school prepared to learn.”
In addition to local individuals and groups, the Kelowna schools benefit from national food nutrition programs such as Breakfast Clubs of Canada and Food for Thought.
Breakfast programs exist at 25 of the 31 Kelowna-area elementary schools serving about 300 students. The most popular breakfast programs are at George Pringle (44 students), A.S. Matheson (31 students) and Chief Tomat (30 students).
Breakfast programs exist at six of the seven middle schools, with the exception of Chute Lake. About 150 students are served, although numbers were higher prior to the pandemic, Beaudry said.
All five high schools other than Okanagan Mission offer breakfast programs, serving about 120 students.