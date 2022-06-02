A Rutland Secondary School student has landed a lucrative scholarship.
The Beedie Luminaries Foundation has awarded 157 scholarships worth up to $40,000 each to Grade 12 students and single parents across B.C.
Kaija Wyness of RSS was one of those winners.
“The Beedie Luminaries scholarship program supports students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism,” the foundation explains in a news release. “These scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing a post-secondary education.”
The scholarships winners are also paired with mentors, offered paid work opportunities, invitations to special events, along with support and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.
Beedie Luminaries launched in 2018, with a $50-million donation from businessman Ryan Beedie. The program has awarded 487 scholarships.
Students who are interested in applying for a scholarship next year can follow Beedie Luminaries on social media or visit beedieluminaries.ca. The application period for 2023 will open in the fall.