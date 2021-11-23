People in the South Okanagan with low to moderate incomes will soon be able to get help making their rent.
A ‘Rent Bank’ provides small, interest-free loans to renters in urgent circumstances who can repay the money over a six- to 24-month period.
A rent bank for communities in the South Okanagan was one of 15 announced Tuesday by the provincial government. Kelowna already has a rent bank.
The government, which is providing $10 million for the province-wide initiative, says renters in all parts of the province now have access to the service.
“Rent banks are temporary solutions for some people in housing crisis,” David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing, said in a release.
“While they are not the ultimate solution to affordable housing generally, the services rent banks offer are vital to prevent homelessness and must be available to all British Columbians,” Eby said.
Two years ago, there were seven rent banks in B.C., mainly in the Lower Mainland.
The BC Rent Bank is a project of the Vancity Community Foundation which partners with non-profit groups around the province using funds provided by the provincial government.
Loans can be provided when there is an “unexpected interruption” in a renter’s income that jeopardizes their housing, the release states. Loans can be applied toward rent, essential utilities, or first month deposits.
For more information and to apply for a loan, see bcrentbank.ca/apply.