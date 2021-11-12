More child-care spaces will be opening soon in the Okanagan.
The spaces are being funded through the province’s Child Care Rapid Renovation Fund, which is providing roughly $11 million to non-profit groups, schools and other public-sector organizations to quickly create new child-care spaces.
The Kindale Child Care Centre in Armstrong is expected to add 25 spaces by early December.
The Early Years Centre in Lumby is expected to open 54 spaces in March.
Osoyoos Elementary school opened 24 new spaces in July.
Columbia Elementary school in Penticton opened nine new spaces in April.
The Child Care Rapid Renovation Fund supported the creation of 912 new licensed child care spaces in 20 communities.
Meanwhile, two child care centres that will offer nearly 200 new spaces are under construction in Vernon.
The two centres have received funding from the Province of British Columbia and Union of BC Municipalities, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
The larger facility is being constructed by Sawchuk Developments on the south end of the Recreation Complex on 35th Avenue. It will include 124 care spaces (24 infant/toddler spaces and 100 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten).
The second facility will be located adjacent to the Lakers Clubhouse in the Okanagan Landing area and is being built by ANR Construction Ltd. It will include 74 spaces (24 infant/toddler spaces and 50 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten).
Both facilities will be owned by the City of Vernon and will be operated by the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club.