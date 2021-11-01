Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday evening in a vehicle.
Police were called to Vasile Road, behind Orchard Plaza mall about 6 p.m. They’re treating it as a suspicious death.
“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation. Officers remain on scene collecting physical evidence and canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video. No arrests have been made at this time,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.