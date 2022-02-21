A provincial plan to significantly boost the training of nurses includes more spots at local education institutions.
The province announced on Sunday 602 new nursing seats will be added to post-secondary institutions throughout the province.
At Okanagan College, 48 more health-care assistants will be able train to become licensed practical nurses, starting next January.
UBC Okanagan added 15 new spots for registered nursing training in the fall.
The 602 new nursing seats will be added to approximately 2,000 seats currently in nursing programs already.
The new openings include 362 registered nursing seats, 40 for registered psychiatric nursing, 20 nurse practitioner seats and 180 licensed practical nurse openings at 17 public post-secondary institutions.
“Expanding the number of nursing seats means more students can pursue their dreams and launch a career that makes a difference in people’s lives every day,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, in a news release.
The province is also providing an initial $475,000 to support graduate nurse education at the universities of B.C., Victoria and Northern B.C.
B.C. has about 40,000 registered nurses working right now.
We recognize this investment as a step in the right direction and look forward to working together with all parties to build on today’s announcement for the future,” said BC Nurses Union President Aman Grewal in the provincial release. “Nurses are, indeed, the backbone of health care, but more often than not, their backs are breaking due to the staffing crisis.”