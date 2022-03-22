Two new child-care centres are set to open this fall in Vernon.
The centres will provide 200 new licenced child-care spaces.
The larger facility is being built on the south end of the Vernon recreation complex on 35th Avenue, and will include 24 infant/toddler spaces, as well as 96 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten. said the City of Vernon in a news release
The second facility is being built adjacent to the Lakers Clubhouse (near Marshall Fields in the Okanagan Landing Area), and will include 24 infant/toddler spaces, as well as 50 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten.
Both facilities will be owned by the City of Vernon and operated by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.
Construction of both facilities is reported as being on time and on budget for a September opening, the city said.
Funding comes from the province and Union of BC Municipalities.