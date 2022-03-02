A 57-year-old was arrested after allegedly pointing a fake handgun at people near the Orchard Plaza shopping centre.
Police received a complaint about a man with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they quickly located the suspect and determined he had been carrying a replica handgun.
“With the level of detail found in today’s replica firearms, responding police officers cannot tell if they are fake or not,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Kevin Duggan said in a Wednesday news release.
“Because of the potential risks involved, you cannot show or use imitation guns in public places. “Depending on the circumstances, you can be fined, arrested, or charged, and have your replica gun seized.”
The man was arrested and taken into custody but later released on conditions to appear in court at a future date.