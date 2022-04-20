Albas to take space in Merrifield’s office
Dan Albas and Renee Merrifield are moving in together.
The Kelowna MP and MLA are going to share a constituency office.
The office at 2121 Ethel St., at the corner of Springfield Road, is where Kelowna-Mission MLA Merrifield’s office is now.
Albas, MP for the geographically large riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, also shares an office in Summerland with Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
Merrifield’s staff is on duty Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Albas will have staff there every second Friday and will also be available to meet by appointment.
Phone numbers won’t change. For Merrifield’s office, it’s 250-712-3620. For Albas, it’s 1-800-665-8711.
Arrests in Vernon Thursday for a good cause
Off-duty Vernon Mounties will be arresting people for good causes on Thursday.
Cops for Kids, Boston Pizza and the Armstrong Kin Club are hosting the annual Jail and Bail program.
People targeted for arrest by their friends or co-workers will have to raise money to make bail. Jailbirds will have the choice of serving their term on “house arrest” at their location, or “in custody” by visiting the slammer set up at Boston Pizza.”
Email info@copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 if you’d like someone to get arrested.
Part of KLO Road to be closed next week
KLO Road between Lakeshore Road and Tutt Street will be closed in both directions for utility work and paving next week.
The closure begins Monday and the road should reopen at the end of the day Thursday.
Crews will be working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
ATV rollover kills man near Enderby
A 27-year-old Vernon man died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled down a steep embankment near Enderby on Saturday night.
A second man who was also riding the ATV managed to climb out to safety and was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. when the pair left the Cook Creek campground east of Enderby for what was supposed to be a quick ATV ride, police say. They were riding up the Cooke Creek Forest Service Road when the ATV went down an embankment at about the four kilometre mark.
Neither man was wearing a helmet, police say. “The investigation is ongoing and while causal factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be a factor,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Tuesday release.