House fire stopped before it’s too late
A fire that could have quickly engulfed a house was stopped by firefighters before it was too late.
As they arrived at the 4500 block of Valleyview Place, Vernon firefighters discovered a fire raging in the basement and starting to move up to the main floor.
They attacked the fire from the backyard and were able to stop the blaze quickly.
“Thanks to the quick response and aggressive efforts of our firefighters, the fire was contained and extinguished without incident,” said deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad. “No injuries were reported; however, the occupants of the house have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the city’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.”
There was fire, smoke and water damage to the home.
A cat that was reported missing during the fire turned up a few hours later.
As firefighters were responding to the blaze, a motorist drove over a hose connected to the hydrant. The Vernon fire department noted in a news release that driving over a fire hose is against the law.
Two engines, a rescue unit and 20 firefighters responded to the blaze.
Fire up the pit in Polson Park
Bring your propane fire pits to Vernon’s Polson Park.
Vernon council has passed a bylaw allowing people to use the small fire pits in a designated park area.
“This pilot project will help provide a safe and fun activity that can be done within the Public Health Orders,” said Mayor Victor Cumming, in a news release. “Spending time around a portable fire pit in Polson Park is something that can get families outside, and help them enjoy the Okanagan winter.”
The fire pits will be allowed to April 5. However, Polson Park will be closed Feb. 5-14 for Winter Carnival activities.
Fire pits can be used between 9 a.m. and dusk.
Propane fire pits are also allowed when the province orders campfire bans.
Improve your French
The Centre culturel francophone de l'Okanagan will help you learn French.
The French cultural centre on Bernard Avenue is offering weeknight and weekend French-language classes, starting in early February and continuing through to April.
There are several classes for beginners, plus classes for people with a little knowledge of the language.
There are course fees, plus fees for class materials.
Register by Feb. 2 at leccfo.org/french-classes.
Tentative deal at credit union
Unionized workers have reached a deal with their employer at Vernon-based Vantage One Credit Union.
A union ratification meeting and vote is slated to take place online tonight.
MoveUP members at the two Vernon branches went on strike briefly in December. After returning to work for the Christmas season, talks resumed with the help of a mediator.
New equipment for Vernon hospital
The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign raked in more than $340,000 in 2020.
Funds raised during the Light a Bulb campaign will help pay for a new echocardiogram machine for the medical imaging department.
“Having this additional machine will enable us to significantly increase our capacity to do more echocardiograms for patients,” said Justin Tait, cardiac sonographer at VJH.
“Currently we have two machines that produce high quality images of the heart and assist us in analyzing many forms of heart disease. One machine is dedicated to performing exams for inpatients while the second machine is for outpatients.
“This third machine will help us keep up with ever-growing demand and to significantly reduce our wait-list for outpatients.”
Bigger Toyota coming
Kelowna Toyota has been given the go-ahead to build a larger dealership.
City council this week approved a development permit for 1638 Cary Rd., adjacent to the new Hyundai dealership.
The new Toyota dealership will be 2.5 times larger than the current location on Leathead Road.