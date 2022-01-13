Thief tempted by idling car
Even in an honest small town like Armstrong, a car left idling and unlocked with the driver out of sight can be too tempting for others.
In this case, the driver was shopping inside a store when the car was stolen about 6 p.m. on Monday.
The owner and responding officer were able to track where the vehicle was heading through its GPS system.
Around the Tappen area, officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP intercepted the car and arrested the driver.
“Despite both key fobs being with the owner, the newer model vehicle could still be driven,” said Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
“We always discourage leaving a running vehicle unattended and this incident serves as a good reminder that if you need to leave your vehicle running, ensure you use a remote start equipped with a functioning engine immobilizer, do not leave any keys in it, and never leave it unlocked.”
A 23-year-old Salmon Arm woman was arrested and later released. She is to appear in court at a future date.
ONA building Merritt solar farm
The Okanagan Nation Alliance is launching a clean-energy project near Merritt.
The Alliance has received $500,000 in funding for construction of a 15-megawatt utility-scale solar project on the Upper Nicola Band Reserve, 30 kilometres east of Merritt.
In collaboration with FortisBC, the solar farm will produce enough electricity to power almost 5,000 homes, and will be linked up to B.C.’s power grid.
The funding comes from the province’s First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund. The FNCEBF is accepting applications for the next intake until Jan. 31.
College helps with Lytton pilot project
Okanagan College has joined a project to build climate-resilient homes to replace those lost in the Lytton fire.
The Kanaka Bar Indian Band, south of Lytton, has announced pilot project that will see four to eight new-style homes that can withstand extreme weather events built for its members, Lytton residents and the surrounding region.
The project will be led by the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, which will collaborate with Okanagan College, Foresight Canada and Seko Construction.
“The pilot project will include the design and build of four to eight homes to test and validate material properties, climate resiliency, energy performance and affordability,” a release from the band said. “The project brings together leading polytechnic institutions from western Canada and Foresight, Canada’s cleantech accelerator, to create (a) team of experts that will assess the long-term needs of the greater region and develop a plan for the future.”
Companies will be invited to participate by providing materials, products and solutions.
Reading contest is for adults
The Okanagan Regional Library has launched a reading contest for adults.
Following the success of last summer’s adult reading club, the library is now running the New Year, New You challenge.
The challenge requires the completion of simple tasks over the course of eight weeks to create new healthy habits and win prizes.
Each week introduces a new theme (reflect, rest, nourish, gratitude, create, move, grow, connect) with related tasks to complete and book suggestions.
Participants must have an ORL card, which can be obtained online or at a library branch. The challenge can be completed through Beanstack, a website and app, or by completing a paper-based reading tracker that can be picked up at local branches. All registered participants will be eligible to win prizes.
The challenge runs to Feb. 28. Visit orl.bc.ca/challenge for book lists and prize information.
Water-quality readings disappear
A long-standing feature of an Okanagan town’s website has disappeared.
Water quality indicators are no longer posted daily on Peachland’s municipal website.
“The entire district is now on the water treatment plant system. Turbidity readings are no longer posted daily as they are consistently at a very low level indicating GOOD water quality,” an advisory on the website states.
The $25-million plant became operational last spring, but only recently have neighbourhoods north of Trepanier Creek been connected.
Despite the plant being less than a year old, town staff say an operating problem that could cause the operation to “crash” will require a fix-up estimated to cost $2.5 million. Town staff have been working overtime to keep an eye on the equipment.
Hospitalizations due to COVID continue to rise
The number of people hospitalized in B.C. for treatment of COVID-19 rose by 7% on Thursday.
A total of 534 people are in hospital, up from 500 on Wednesday, the government announced in its pandemic update.
The sharp increase suggests the province is still some distance from reaching the peak of the spike in hospitalization cases caused by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
Across B.C, 2,554 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, including 462 people in the region served by Interior Health.
Seven more deaths due to the disease were reported, making the toll 2,462 since the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago.
Catalytic converter thief caught in act
A Kelowna woman was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Vernon Thursday morning.
About 2:30 a.m., a Mountie on patrol on 14th Avenue spotted a person lying underneath a vehicle operating a power tool.
The officer arrested the suspect and recovered a reciprocating saw as well as the catalytic converter cut from the vehicle.
Further checks by police confirmed the woman is bound by conditions to not possess tools.
The 53-year old woman was to appear in court later on Thursday.
Catalytic converters, which are easy to remove, are valued for their metal content.