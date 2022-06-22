After all this rain we’ve had, now it’s going to get hot.
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the Okanagan.
The first hot stretch of the summer is coming and is expected to last from Saturday to early next week, the weather forecaster said.
Daytime highs will rise into the low to mid 30s with overnight lows down to the mid-teens.
“With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illnesses increase,” the statement says. “Freezing levels rise throughout this event and will lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.”
Today is forecast to be partly cloudy and cool, but the sun will arrive and stay on Friday with high temperatures reaching 23 on Friday, 26 on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 33 on Monday.