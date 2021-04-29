Manteo architect to design highrises
The architectural firm that designed Manteo Resort will be involved with the building of what is planned to be the tallest tower in the B.C. Interior.
Vancouver-based Ciccozzi Architecture has been retained to work on Water Street by the Park, envisioned as three towers, including one of 42 storeys, in downtown Kelowna.
“Water Street by the Park’s lakefront location, landmark height at 42 storeys, incredible views and use of mass timber are all very exciting elements for us as architects,” company founder Robert Ciccozzi said in a release.
The project has received zoning approvals, but a building permit has not yet been issued. The development is being advanced by Anthony Beyrouti and Apriano Meola.
Construction on the project, to include 650 homes and 45,000 square feet of retail and office space, will start later this year, Beyrouti and Meola say.
MapleFest concert online tonight
An online concert originating from several locations will be the headline event tonight at the Kelowna MapleFest.
The Big Community Concert will begin at 6 p.m.
Put together by local videographer Jackson Parker, it will feature Andrew Allen, Dan Tait, Josh + Bex, Post-Modern Connection, Kaylee McGuire and more performing at locations such as Rustic Reel Brewing Co., Fernando’s Pub, Centre culturel francophone and Friends of Dorothy Lounge.
Viewing is free at kelownamaplefest.com.
Councillor likes child care promises
Kelowna Coun. Ryan Donn hopes the federal Liberal government stays in power given what he said was its strong support for child care.
At Monday’s meeting, Donn offered praise for the Liberal minority government’s budget introduced last week.
“It was just nice to see child care rather strongly encouraged and funded hopefully in that,” Donn said during a section at the end of the meeting reserved for councillors to say whatever’s on their mind.
“We’ll see actually what happens, if the budget does pass, because there is some chatter about an election. But hopefully, it does manage to get there and we can actually have some more affordable child care in Kelowna,” Donn said.
Gang police chief knows Kelowna
The new head of B.C’s gang police has some familiarity with Kelowna.
Manny Mann has been named chief officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC.
The CFSEU focuses on combatting organized crime in B.C. While much of unit’s work is in the Lower Mainland, it also works with police in the Okanagan on major cases.
Mann joins CFSEU from the RCMP, where he was the officer in charge of the B.C. Major Crime Section, in which he worked with major crime units in Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.
“With a presence across the province through our gang prevention, suppression and enforcement capabilities, I look forward to continued collaboration with our policing partners in our collective efforts to … target, investigate, prosecute, disrupt, and dismantle organized crime-related impacts across B.C.,” he said.
Youth projects receive financial support
Five youth-led projects in the Okanagan have received financial support from the Central Okanagan Foundation and United Way’s GenNext program.
A record number of applications were received for the youth initiative grants.
Winners were:
— Amazing Race, CRIS Adaptive Adventures
— Composting Project, Okanagan Mission Secondary
— Increasing Inclusion and Awareness through Arts, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
— Penticton Overdose Response Project, UBC Okanagan Campus Health with Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy
— Westside Learning Centre Farm Initiative
The grants are available to young people up to age 25 who are partnering with an organization on a community project.
Overdoses claim 12 lives in Kelowna
Twelve people in Kelowna died of an illegal drug overdose from January through March, newly-released data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
They were among 31 people in the Okanagan who died of overdoses.
Across B.C., 158 people died of an illegal drug overdose in March, making the total for the year 498.
In March 2020, there were 112 such deaths in B.C.
"The illicit drug supply in British Columbia is volatile and unpredictable, and anyone using a substance from this unregulated market is vulnerable to serious injury or death," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a news release.
Eighty per cent of those who've died so far this year of an illegal drug overdose have been males.
The highest death rates due to illegal drug overdoses are in Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.
Roundabouts to be paved
Three city roundabouts are going to be closed for paving next week.
The paving will take place between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. to lessen the impact on traffic.
The roundabouts to be paved are on Casorso Road at Swamp Road, Casorso at Benvoulin Road and John Hindle Drive at Highway 97.
Work is expected to be done by Saturday, May 8.