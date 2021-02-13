The sixth annual Coldest Night of the Year walk won’t be a big event this year.
Instead, it will be a bunch of small walks.
The Metro Community Fundraiser, supported by Big Steel Box, is set for Feb. 20.
Official start time is 5 p.m., but participating teams can do their two- or five-kilometre walks in their own neighbourhoods whenever it’s convenient for them.
Teams raise funds to help Metro Central provide meals and refreshments to about 45-75 people downtown who need it.
Showers, laundry and other services are also offered to people in need.
Metro Central is located at 1262 St. Paul St.
To form a team, join a team and/or donate to a team, go online to coy.org/location/kelowna.