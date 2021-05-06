Look way up to see Cops for Kids bike riders spinning this weekend on their stationary bikes.
Local police officers and supporters will be riding stationary bikes atop lifts provided by Nor-Val Rentals at Save-On Foods stores in Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna.
People are encouraged to come by between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make a donation to the Cops for Kids Foundation, which helps children facing medical, physical or traumatic crises.
Cops for Kids annual bike ride through the Southern Interior is slated for Sept. 10-19. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, riders pedalled in their own communities rather than cycling the entire route.