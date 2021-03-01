RCMP are investigating incidents of voyeurism at the UBC Okanagan campus.
The news was confirmed in a statement recently by UBCO principal Lesley Cormack.
“I am deeply distressed by the recent news report detailing an RCMP investigation into alleged voyeurism incidents on the UBCO campus,” the statement said. “The safety and security of our students is my utmost concern and the RCMP is an essential partner in ensuring that our campus community is protected. I have requested a meeting with RCMP to discuss this.”
Cormack said information about individual complaints can’t be revealed for privacy reasons.
She cited resources available for students, including the Sexual Violence and Prevention Office and Campus Security.
“The safety and privacy of our students are paramount and we are confident that those on both campuses have access to the resources they need, when they need them,” Cormack said.