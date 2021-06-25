An SUV that attempted to pass another vehicle on Westside Road Thursday night went off the road and hasn’t been found.
The car went into Okanagan Lake, West Kelowna RCMP say. The driver hasn’t been found and is presumed to be dead.
“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision and to locate the SUV,” said Const. Solana Pare, spokeswoman for the Kelowna detachment. “West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue continue efforts to locate the driver and the submerged vehicle.”
Police said a grey sports utility vehicle attempted to pass a northbound Kia SUV about 7:30 p.m. The grey vehicle hit the Kia and went off the road.
The Kia was extensively damaged.