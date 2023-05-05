Local man teams up with A-lister Jeremy Renner on Disney show

So which is bigger?
Working with a friend and A-list Hollywood celebrity on a Disney Plus show where you go around the world and work on projects that help local organizations?
Or…
Getting ready to open in less than two months a massive plant in Coldstream that has potential to shake up the health-food and supplement industry?
Or…
Being interviewed by your hometown newspaper, The Daily Courier.
“Dude, you haven’t made it unless the Courier interviews you,” Rory Millikin says. “Everyone in Kelowna reads the Courier. If you want people to see the India episode here in Kelowna and be tuned into the show, and you want people to go out and participate in Kelowna and organizations like this, you’re going to have to do an interview with the Courier.”
Millikin is an inventor and entrepreneur, friend and business partner with actor Jeremy Renner, executive producer of the Disney Plus series Rennervations, co-founder of the company TruCelium and an 18-year Kelowna resident.
In Rennervations, Renner and a crew help communities by renovating large vehicles and turning them into into something you’d never think a huge vehicle could be, like a recreation centre or water-filtration system.
“He (Renner) started buying these large-scale vehicles at auctions, starting with fire trucks, city buses, ambulances. He’s got literally 250 of these massive vehicles,” explained Millikin.
Renner had to figure out what to do with the vehicles. Millikin suggested a TV show. Renner then came up with repurposing them for organizations to help kids.
And so Rennervations was born.
The fourth and final episode of Season 1 comes out this week. Renner and the crew build a mobile water filtration centre in India to serve area schools.
In previous episodes, they turned a tour bus into a mobile music studio for a charity in Chicago, a city bus in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, became a mobile dance studio for a children’s charity, and a shuttle bus was turned into a mobile recreational centre to help Big Brothers and Big Sisters reach children in widespread parts of Reno, Nev.
“We were listening to the organizations,” Millikin said, explaining how the projects came about. “What needs do they have? How do we repurpose one of these many huge vehicles in a way that would help service those needs. It was really about listening to the organization and then adapting the vehicle to their needs.”
A second season is in the works.
Millikin said Renner wanted the focus to be on the community organizations.
“He wanted the spotlight to be on the organizations themselves and to look at the incredible work they do.”
The series was filmed before Renner suffered a near-fatal injury last winter when he was run over by his own snowplow. Concerned about the safety of his nephew who was nearby as the plow began skidding, Renner lost his footing and fell out of the cab. He broke more than 30 bones.
Renner, 52, earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2009 movie The Hurt Locker. He followed up with a Best Supporting Actor nomination in 2010. His resume since includes starring roles
in The Bourne Legacy and in Mission Impossible and Avengers movies.
Millikin and his family were nearby when the accident happened. Their families are close. His children go to schools and post-secondary institutions in Kelowna.
Millikin said he met Renner about eight years ago through a mutual friend, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.
“He’s Uncle Jeremy to my kids. I’m Uncle Rory to his daughter and nieces and nephews. Our families are very tight-knit. We’re kind of one big extended family.”
The pair are now working on a series about garage sales. “It’s the Amazing Race of garage sales,” said Millikin.
Millikin’s TruCelium is getting set to open a giant mushroom plant in Coldstream this summer. The mushrooms to be grown there are the “legal, healthy kind,” he explained. “These are all ones you can buy in stores.”
The plant will be the second largest in the world and Canada’s first, said Millikin.
TruCelium describes its products as “revolutionary patented mushroom products, crafted by global experts, fusing Eastern and Western medicines.”
They’re termed “functional” mushrooms. “The key word is functional,” said Millikin. “People are looking for better-for-you food ingredients.”
Lions Mane is good for the brain, he said. Reishi helps reduce anxiety. Chaga is said to help reduce cholesterol. Cordyceps, the fungus in the HBO series The Last of Us, helps the cardiovascular system.
Millikin said the company has millions of dollars worth of orders already – “there’s a global supply shortage” – as well as a Corporate Canada A list of executives and advisers. With opening day not far off, everyone involved is busy, he says. “It’s Canada’s first ever, so we’re in launch mode.”
What will it look like inside? “Equipment that looks like submarines and tanks, it’s so big,” he said.
Want to know more about what mushrooms can do? Watch Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, Millikin suggests.
Renner and Millikin hope their show will get people looking at organizations in their communities that do similar work.
“It’s really about spotlighting the organizations and getting the message across that there are many like this in your neighbourhood … and what a great impact it has on kids’ lives,” Millikin said.