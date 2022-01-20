Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray has joined with her Conservative colleagues on the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology in requesting an emergency meeting to discuss the proposed takeover of Canadian mining company Neo-Lithium by a Chinese state-owned company.
The Conservatives say the government should be proceeding with a national security review on the proposed takeover.
“Critical minerals such as lithium are essential to the future of Canada’s economy, especially as the auto industry continues to shift towards the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles,” said Gray in a news release. “The foreign takeover of companies like Neo-Lithium without due diligence may further weaken our strategic interests in developing a domestic supply chain of these critical minerals.”
A statement from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said all potential acquisitions involving critical minerals are subject to a review by the Canadian security and intelligence community before deciding whether a full-scale national security review is warranted.
Neo-Lithium operates a mine that is under exploration in Argentina and is registered in Toronto.