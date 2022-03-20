Registration is now open for the 15th annual Cycle for Strong Kids that will take place at H2O centre on May 29.
The event raises heart rates and funds for the YMCA through a high-energy spin class that takes place under a big tent at H2O.
This year’s goal is to recruit over 300 riders and raise $80,000 for low-income families.
The event had to be curtailed the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This longstanding and highly anticipated fundraiser is one our charity relies heavily upon and we are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year,” says Adria Perron, annual giving manager for the YMCA of Okanagan.
All funds raised will go towards subsidizing child care, day camps, swim lessons, health memberships, and recreational and sport activities for parents struggling to afford them.
Additionally, Strong Kids helps the Y provide mental wellness programs, youth employment programs, and after-school programs free to at-risk children and youth.