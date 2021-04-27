A new dog control bylaw in the North Okanagan regional district goes into effect on Saturday.
The fine for having an unlicensed dog will rise from $100 to $300.
Dog licences remain at $20.
The fine for excessive barking will rise from $100 to $200. Dogs must be licenced from the age of three months. Previously, it was six months.
People are limited to bringing four dogs to a park at one time.
Resisting or interfering with an animal control officer can result in a $1,000 fine, up from $500.
The fine for a dog bite or attack that inflicts an injury to a person will rise from $200 to $500.
New rules will also affect dogs deemed aggressive or dangerous. Dogs that have been officially deemed aggressive are not allowed in any off-leash dog park, sports field, playground, public beach, swimming area, park, trail or school ground. Owners must post signs on their property warning of a dangerous dog. Failure to post signs will result in a $500 fine. Dogs may be deemed aggressive or dangerous by an animal control officer, RCMP, BC SPCA, veterinarian or by the court following an investigation of an incident.