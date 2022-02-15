Rental rates in Kelowna took a noticeable jump in the last month, according to a website that lists and monitors rents across the country.
Rates for single-bedroom apartments in Kelowna have climbed 4.9%, the biggest increase in the country, said Zumper.com in its monthly rent report.
Victoria had the biggest monthly drop, also 4.9%, but still held on to third place in the country for most expensive rents at $1,750 for a one-bedroom unit.
Kelowna remained in fourth place at $1,710, but Zumper said the trend may have Kelowna moving into third place in the months ahead.
Vancouver is the most expensive city in which to rent an apartment by a considerable margin.
One bedrooms there are $2,220. Toronto is second at $1,840.
Kelowna’s one-bedroom prices rose 17.9% in a year.
The order of cities stays the same for two-bedroom units. Kelowna’s average is $2,050. Ahead are Victoria at $2,290, Toronto at $2,370 and Vancouver out in front at $3,020.
Next most expensive city in B.C. for renting is Abbotsford in 13th place nationally at $1,390 for a one-bedroom.