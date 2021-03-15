Death not believed to be suspicious
Foul play is not suspected in the death of man whose body was discovered Monday morning.
RCMP said they were called about 6:50 a.m. to Weddell Place, near the Sun-Rype plant in Kelowna’s North End, for a report of body being found.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how the man died. His name is not being released.
White cedars being torn down at Guisachan Park
City crews and contractors have begun removing eastern white cedar trees from the laneway at Guisachan Heritage Park.
The trees are in the latter part of their lifespan and their condition continues to deteriorate to the point where removal is the only option, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
Eastern white cedars are not well suited to the Okanagan climate, requiring significant watering, and these trees had been left unwatered for several years before the City acquired the property in 2016.
Several of the trees have fallen recently.
“It’s regrettable, especially given the history of these trees,” said Andrew Hunsberger, Kelowna’s urban forestry supervisor, “but we look forward to planting a new species in their place that can thrive and add to our urban canopy.”
New trees will be planted later this year. A hearty, drought-resistant species, like white fir, will be selected, though the exact species and timeline is still to be determined as the COVID-19 pandemic has made sourcing trees more difficult.
The 300 eastern white cedar that lined the scenic laneway were planted in the late 1800s.
COVID-19 cases reported at 3 schools
Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at three Kelowna schools.
A staff member or student contacted the virus at A.S. Matheson and Dorothea Walker elementary schools and Kelowna Secondary School.
They are self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Sprinkler system douses office fire
A sprinkler system did its job at a business Saturday night.
A fire in an office at a Spall Plaza business activated the sprinkler system, which doused the blaze, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
Some water damage was reported. The fire was deemed accidental.
Meanwhile, a grass fire near Kelowna airport Friday afternoon grew to about 100 metres by 100 metres in size, the fire department said.
Considered a slow-moving, rank 2 fire, it was quickly knocked down and contained by crews who fire-guarded the perimeter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said in a news release.
Sand to be dredged at Cook Road boat launch
Dredging at the Cook Road boat launch will begin on Wednesday.
Removing the sand buildup at the site is required every year. The sand comes from the mouth of Mission Creek and builds up to the point it isn’t safe to launch boats, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
“We will be re-locating the sand dredged sand to Rotary Beach,” said Scott Bushell, project manager. “Therefore, part of the parking lot at Rotary Beach will be closed during the re-locations of sand.”
Fencing will be in place until the work is completed close to the end of the month.
Free inspection for mobile food vendors
Mobile food vendors in Vernon can get a free inspection on April 1.
Vernon Fire Rescue’s first free mobile vendor food truck inspection day will take place in the Kal Tire parking lot.
To participate, mobile vendors are required to pre-register online at Vernon.ca/mobile-vendor. Once they have registered, vendors will be contacted with their individual inspection time.
Vendors are asked to refer to the checklist provided on the online registration form to ensure they are fully prepared for the mandatory inspection.
Inspections taking place outside of April 1 are subject to a $50 fee.
“We encourage all local food truck vendors to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity for their annual inspection, free of charge,” said deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad in a news release.
Report crime online
RCMP in the North Okanagan are launching a new online crime reporting tool on Wednesday.
“The new online reporting system will allow non-emergency crimes to be reported online through the detachment website, freeing up time for frontline personnel to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, officer in charge of the Vernon North Okanagan detachment.
Other detachments in B.C. that have used online reporting have seen tremendous success, Vernon police said in a news release.
People will be able to report lost or stolen items under $5,000; property/vehicle damage or vandalism that will cost less than $5,000 to repair; lost or stolen licence plates or decals; minor traffic-related complaints.
There will not be any direct follow up on these reports by officers.
“Information in crime reports is collected, reviewed and analyzed by a crime analyst enabling us to identify crime trends, direct resources, and disrupt criminal activity with a goal of reducing crime in the community,” said Sgt. David Evans.
The BC RCMP Online Crime Reporting tool can be found at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/