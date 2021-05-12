A driver tried to run away after crashing her car into a Rutland residence Tuesday night.
Kelowna RCMP say a blue Kia SUV crashed into a home in the 300 block of Mugford Road, causing damage to the building but not injuries.
Witnesses told police a female driver, the lone occupant, fled the scene on foot.
Police caught up with her a short distance away and, suspecting impairment, took the woman to the detachment for a breath test.
A 30-year-old Kelowna woman was released from custody to appear at a future court date. B.C. Prosecution Service will determine what charges are to be laid, police said.
Witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.