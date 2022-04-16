The fate of a controversial West Kelowna housing development could be decided by city council on Tuesday.
Sixty townhomes are proposed for the 2200 block of Campbell Road in the Casa Loma neighborhood south of the W.R. Bennett bridge.
Many people spoke against the proposal at a recent public hearing, with complaints centering on such things as the extra traffic and a residential density some said was out of keeping with the neighbourhood, made up primarily of single-family homes.
Plans for a new dock and some use of nearby farmland have also aroused opposition.