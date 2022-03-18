Construction of a hiking and biking link from Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail will cost more than anticipated.
The new budget is $3.1 million, up from the $2.5 million originally estimated, city council will hear Monday.
Increases to actual construction costs, of up to 25% in some areas, account for most of the bigger bill, but city staff also
cite “unexpected site conditions” and a rise in some engineering fees.
The so-called active transportation corridor will be similar to ones that already exist on streets such as Clement and Ethel. It will connect an existing path on Houghton Road to the rail trail via a one-kilometre route that runs north on Lester Road, and east on Leathead Road/Enterprise Way across Highway 97.
Work will get underway this summer.
A future link will connect the Houghton trail to Rutland Road at Centennial Park.