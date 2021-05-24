Shannon Lake housing project shelved
Plans for a 99-unit housing project near the shore of Shannon Lake in West Kelowna have been abandoned.
The project, given preliminary consideration by council in late January, would have included buildings up to four storeys.
It was planned for 3.3 acres of land at 2749-2769 Shannon Lake Road, at the northwest side of the lake.
However, at Tuesday's council meeting, municipal staff will present a report that includes this comment: "The applicant has requested to close the file in order for new prospective purchasers to pursue development opportunities under the existing low-density multiple residential zone".
That zoning was granted by council in 2019 when there were plans for a 65-home project on the site. Before 2019, the site was zoned for single detached residential and rural residential.
Mounties crack down on shoplifters
More than two dozen people were arrested by West Kelowna Mounties in a shoplifting crackdown last week.
In the past few months, West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence, and threats of violence, towards loss prevention officers working to stop shoplifters.
Because of this, RCMP rolled out a weekend-long initiative targeting shoplifting and numerous businesses in the area.
On May 14-15, members of the RCMP Community Safety Unit used a combination of plain clothes and uniformed officers who identified people allegedly stealing from the businesses and arrested them.
As a result of this project, a total of 24 people were arrested and released for future court dates for shoplifting. Numerous other arrests were made for other offences such as outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen car, drug trafficking, and violations of driving prohibitions.
“This was a very successful initiative,” says Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “We are working diligently to send a clear message that this sort of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.”
Retirement home fire displaces residents
Forty-six residents in 41 units were displaced after a fire in a local retirement home on Friday.
One person at the Missionwood Retirement Home on Barnes Road was treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire and smoke from a ground-floor unit at the rear of the building travelled up the exterior of the building to the fourth floor, Kelowna Fire Department Capt. John Kelly said in a news release.
“An aggressive attack quickly extinguished the fire from the exterior. The fire breached several windows of the units resulting in some interior fire damage in the first and second floor units. Sprinklers had also activated and caused some water damage on all affected floors,” Kelly said.
Power had to be turned off to the affected units. Missionwood was making arrangements to house those put out of their homes.
The cause was not determined immediately, but was not considered suspicious.
COVID-19 cases at Kelowna schools
Cases of COVID-19 were confirmed this weekend at four Kelowna-area schools.
Two cases involving a student or staff member were confirmed at Rutland Secondary School. COVID cases have also been reported at Okanagan Mission Secondary, Pearson Road Elementary and Springvalley Elementary.
Those with the virus are self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.
Passengers carry COVID on local flights
Passengers on a number of recent flights in and out of Kelowna were carrying the COVID-19 virus with them.
The flights included:
WestJet flight 3344 to Calgary on May 18. Passengers in rows 13-19 on the late-afternoon flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Air Canada 8402 to Calgary on May 17. People in rows 5-11 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
AirCanada 8414 from Vancouver on May 16. People in rows 14-20 on the afternoon flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Air Canada 8420 from Vancouver on May 15. People in rows 3-9 on the evening flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
WestJet 3375 from Calgary on May 15. People in rows 1-4 on the morning flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Air Canada flight 8402 to Calgary on the afternoon of May 12
Air Canada flight 8415 to Vancouver on May 12. People in rows 12-18 on the morning flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
Coldstream roads closed Wednesday
The intersection of Park Lane and Highway 6 in Coldstream will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews will be doing local utilities work and preparing for water main works later this year.
Traffic control personnel will be on site. A detour will be available via Hill Drive and Springfield Road.
Local residents may also use Petworth Road to access Highway 6.