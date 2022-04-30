Kids fishing program returns to local ponds
Kids can learn to fish as the regional district’s Go Fish program returns to Shannon Lake and the Hall Road pond in Mission Creek this weekend.
On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. children 15 and under can fish for free. No licence is required. Park interpreters and volunteers will be on hand to help those who are new to fishing.
The trout were stocked this week. Children are allowed to catch a fish a day.
All you have to do is show up. Kids can bring their own equipment or, usually, there is some on hand for those who don’t have their own fishing rods.
Strip mall may give up space for housing
A public hearing will be held May 10 at Kelowna City Hall for the planned partial conversion of a strip mall to a major new housing development.
Part of the Dilworth shopping centre’s west end would be demolished to make way for four six-storey buildings with almost 500 new rental suites.
Redevelopment plans also show 15,000 square feet of commercial space. City planners recommend council approve the project, saying it fits with a municipal objective to increase residential housing stock.
Because a variance is required, interested members of the community can address council. The anticipated start time is 6:45 p.m.
Developers eye 2-for-1 tree replacement plan
Two trees will be planted for every one
that comes down to make way for a 75-unit, seniors- and family-oriented social housing development in Kelowna’s downtown north end.
The project, on 1.7 acres of land, at 651 Cambridge Ave., includes 27 townhomes and 48 suites in a four-storey apartment building. It’s a project of B.C. Housing, a Crown-owned enterprise.
To compensate for the loss of mature trees, builders will plant more than 50 new trees, including skyline honeylocust, pink-flowering dogwoods, and Japanese lilacs.
City planners support the housing proposal but because it involves variances to parking, height, setbacks from adjacent property lines, and total site coverage, interested members of the community can address councillors before they make a decision at the May 10 meeting at City Hall.
The anticipated start time is 6 p.m.
Hotel group salutes hospitable members
The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association handed its Heart of Hospitality Awards in an online ceremony on Thursday.
The awards were launched in 2017 to recognize front line staff who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to Kelowna and area visitors. Nominees were put forward by KHMA member hotels.
Shelby (Mac) Macgillivray of Hotel Zed won the Heart and Soul award, nominated by peers and co-workers.
Service superstar, nominated by guests, was won by Chance Boruck of Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport.
The Spirit of Kelowna Award, sponsored by Tourism Kelowna, was won by Bobby Bissessar of The Cove Lakeside Resort.
Kitchen waste pickup begins Monday in Vernon
Kitchen and yards wastes will be picked up at the curb starting Monday in Vernon.
A new garbage pickup contract launches on Monday with Emterra Environmental picking up garbage bins every second week and the organics bins that were recently distributed weekly.
On Monday, garbage and organics will be picked up in North Vernon and the Blue Jay subdivision while the Foothills will receive organics pickups only.
The following Monday, it’s organics only in North Vernon and Blue Jay and both in Foothills.
The same truck will pick up both carts using their split-bin system.
Garbage collection schedules can be found at vernon.ca/collectionschedule.