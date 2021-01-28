Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre is launching an on-site trauma support program.
A $100,000 grant from the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s Kiwanis Legacy Fund will get the program started.
“The program, once fully operational, will provide evidence-based therapeutic support immediately to children and families accessing the CAC, as well as coordinate their transition to existing longer-term mental health services when available,” said CAC executive director Ginny Becker, in a news release.
“Developing new program services requires partnership, we are honoured to be supported by the Kiwanis Legacy Fund in putting this next piece of the puzzle into place.”
