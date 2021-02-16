A COVID-19 outbreak is over at a Vernon care home.
Interior Health says the outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over.
An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident.
There were 70 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak: 47 residents and 23 staff. Nine people died from the coronavirus.
“I’m happy we are able to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer, in a statement. “With the first dose of vaccinations complete at our long-term and assisted living facilities, we are able to better protect some of our most vulnerable people.”
Interior Health on Tuesday reported four people had died of COVID-19 in the region since Feb. 12.