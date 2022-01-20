Taxpayers chipped in $41 each time a rider used the bus service between Penticton and Kelowna last year, according to data released Thursday by BC Transit.
BC Transit presented the ridership numbers for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021, to a committee of the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which operates six different bus routes.
Chelsea Mossey, BC Transit’s senior manager of government relations, reminded the RDOS board that 2020-21 was “not a typical year” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered ridership.
“Our No. 1 priority continues to be recovering ridership,” said Mossey.
On Route 40 (Osoyoos-Penticton), ridership fell from approximately 700 people per week in April 2019 to 150 in April 2020, before rebounding to 700 as of October 2021.
All told for 2020-21, the route saw an average of 1.7 passengers per hour, which equated to an operating cost of $53 per rider. A single fare on the route costs $2.25.
Combined data for Route 10 (Naramata-Penticton) and Route 20 (Okanagan Falls-Penticton) showed ridership at approximately 1,500 people per week in April 2019, then dipping to 600 in April 2020 and improving to 800 by October 2021.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, that worked out to an average of 2.7 passengers per hour with an operating cost of $32 per rider. A single fare on the route costs $2.25.
Finally, for Route 70 (Penticton-Kelowna), ridership was approximately 600 passengers per week when the service was established in September 2019, but dropped to around 175 in March 2020.
As of September 2021, roughly 900 people were hopping on buses each week.
That worked out to 3.2 passengers per hour in 2020-21 with a $41 operating cost per rider. A single fare on the route costs $5.
“The negative impacts of COVID have been less on (Route 70) than others because this new route is still in growth stage,” said Mossey.
The RDOS has budgeted approximately $600,000 for transit in 2022, which represents a one-third share of the cost, with the balance covered by BC Transit.
RDOS directors heard “significant” cost increases are expected this year due to rising fuel prices and cleaning requirements, plus the upcoming implementation of the Next-Ride service, which allows real-time tracking of buses, and an electronic fare payment system.
Transit officials also noted recent increases to service levels on three local routes.
As of Jan. 3, mid-day trips have been added Tuesday through Friday on Route 70 (Penticton-Kelowna); a new service with three daily round trips has started on Route 11 (West Bench-Penticton); and Saturday service and a new mid-day trip have been added on Route 30 (Summerland-Penticton).