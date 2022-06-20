A man who jumped into Okanagan Lake from a boat on Saturday did not resurface.
West Kelowna RCMP were called to Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island about 3:45 p.m.
Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, 34, who was with a group of five people vacationing from Calgary, is missing.
The West Kelowna RCMP boat team, joined by teams from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and
West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded quickly to the call.
Despite their efforts, searchers were unable to locate Adedeji. The search is still ongoing.