B.C. reported 375 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Wednesday.
The province has now had 218,801 cases since the pandemic began last year.
There are 2,936 active cases of COVID-19, and 213,394 people who tested positive have recovered.
Of the active cases, 301 people are in hospital and 98 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Sixty-nine new cases were recorded in the 24-hour period in the Interior Health region, which now has 537 active cases.
Seven new deaths were reported in B.C., none in Interior Health.
As of Wednesday, 84.8% (4,228,684) of eligible people five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,072,923) had received their second dose.
Among those 12 and older, 91.2% (4,225,895) had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9% (4,072,902) received their second dose, and 9% (434,790) a third dose.
Among adults, 91.6% (3,960,344) had received their first dose, 88.4% (3,823,351) received their second dose, and 10% (434,146) had received a third dose.
A total of 3,466 people got their first vaccine dose in the Tuesday-Wednesday 24-hour period with 2,935 getting their second doses and 16,362 a third booster dose