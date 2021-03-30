Locked-out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers are going to vote on whether to decertify their union.
“We received a notice of an application by ‘certain employees’ to cancel the union’s certification, a bulletin on the MoveUP union website said.
Members are voting by email. Deadline is noon today, but results may take some time to come.
“The union has challenged the decertification application on several legal grounds … The BC Labour Relations Board (LRB) will take some time to look into these challenges, so unfortunately the results of the vote will not be known for at least a month, if not longer,” the bulletin said.
MoveUP and its predecessors have represented the Kelowna Cabs workers for 40 years.