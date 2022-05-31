Man arrested after body found near Vernon
Police are investigating a murder in the Vernon area after a man’s body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on Sunday about 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses found the body after an altercation with an unknown individual who was driving recklessly, a police press release stated Monday.
Police found the vehicle, which was stolen, at a Vernon business on Monday. A man was arrested and remains in custody, police say.
Although the body was found on Okanagan Indian Band land, no band members are currently believed to be involved in the incident, police say.
Okanagan well represented on legislature budget committee
Three Okanagan MLAs are on a committee now accepting input for the provincial 2023 budget.
The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services is inviting people to provide written submissions or fill out an online survey by June 24.
Public hearings will be launched on Monday and the committee will file a report in August.
Go to the website bcleg.ca/FGSbudget to find out how to get involved.
Area MLAs on the committee are NDP member Harwinder Sandhu from Vernon-Monashee and Kelowna-area Liberals Renee Merrifield and Ben Stewart.
Housing project to be launched with a bash this weekend
A groundbreaking ceremony for a West Kelowna housing project will take place this weekend in Shannon Lake.
West 61 is slated to be a 58-unit luxury townhome project, spanning five buildings and featuring two- and three-bedroom homes, says the developers, Brightshore Developments and Intelligence House.
The opening weekend will feature food, drinks, tours and deals and incentives for people who put down deposits on the $799,000 units early.
The homes, the third phase of a housing project, are expected to be ready for move-in in 2023.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with the groundbreaking ceremony slated for noon on Saturday.
Law firm students are now lawyers with the firm
Pushor Mitchell has added two new associate lawyers to the law firm.
Rebecca Dickson and Delaney Long, have been articling students with the firm since May 2021.
Dickson completed her law degree at Thompson Rivers University. She practises in the areas of business and securities law and advises on matters such as incorporations, shareholder agreements, corporate and share structures for start-up businesses, as well as financing and securities compliance for public and private companies.
Delaney completed her degree at the University of Victoria. She practises in the area of civil litigation with areas of focus including commercial, real estate and general litigation, as well as bankruptcy and insolvency, and strata property and residential tenancy issues.
“It is very rewarding to see our articling students take the barristers and solicitors’ oath and become lawyers after their time articling at the firm,” said Andrew Brunton, managing partner, in a news release.
The firm now has 35 lawyers.
Water clears up near Kalamalka Lake source
Kalamalka Lake is safe as a water source once again.
Greater Vernon Water had turned off the Kalamalka Lake water source a few weeks ago due to turbidity caused by spring runoff. Users were switched to the Duteau Creek water system.
On Tuesday, the Kalamalka intake and Mission Hill treatment plant were restarted.
Water may be cloudy when it first comes out. Just keep running it for a while.