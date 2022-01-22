Plans for a new Welcome to Kelowna sign on Highway 97 North will get a second look this year.
City council rejected a proposed design for a new sign in 2020. It consisted of 10 human figures perched atop tall poles, alongside the word “Kelowna.” The criticism was varied, with some councillors saying it was too abstract, others saying motorists wouldn't have time to appreciate it, and others lamenting the lack of Indigenous references.
The $250,000 budget remains in place, however, including a contribution from the Ministry of Transportation. Plans are to come up with another proposal later this year.
Kelowna has been making-do without a Welcome sign at the north end of the city since the old one was torn down five years ago for a rebuilding of the Highway 97-Old Vernon Road intersection.
“We have to do something with a sign out there," Robert Parlane, a city official who has the currently dormant file on his desk, said Friday, adding with a laugh: “So people know what city they’re driving into.”