City council candidates should promise to spend more on affordable housing initiatives, curb urban sprawl and limit development on farmland, delegates to an election-related forum say.
The North Okanagan Labour Council hosted a “community visioning conference” on April 24 at the Parkinson rec centre. The 25 participants were encouraged to bring forward their ideas and interests in relation to the October civic election.
“Participatory democracy is the cornerstone of healthy, vibrant communities and we sincerely thank all the attendees that provided their opinions to help us draft this report,” Kelly Hutchinson, vice-president of the council, said in a Monday news release.
In addition to identifying priorities for a future council, those attending the meeting were asked to suggest actions elected representatives should avoid.
Top priority items were reducing the number of building variances granted to developers, stopping “backroom deals” with developers, and using more roundabouts rather than traffic lights at intersections.
The full report can be seen at oklabour.org.