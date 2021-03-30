Armstrong Fair cancelled again
Revival of the Armstrong Fair will have to wait until 2022.
For the second year in a row, the popular exhibition has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic’s progression, particularly the rising number of cases caused by variants of the coronavirus, forced fair directors to cancel this year’s event.
“This was not an easy choice and we would like to thank all our guests, vendors, not-for-profit groups and exhibitors for their ongoing support of our event,” states a Tuesday release from fair organizers.
With the September fair still more than five months away, organizers acknowledge it may seem early to pull the plug on the event. But they say the fair, also known as the Interior Provincial Exhibition, is a large-scale undertaking that requires many months of preparation.
Man offering ride didn’t mean harm
An investigation into a report about a man offering a ride to four young girls has been concluded by Kelowna police.
Officers have spoken with the man, said to have approached the girls on March 22 about 3:45 p.m. on Forest Edge Road. The girls said no and ran to a relative’s house.
“Our officers have identified and spoken to the man in this situation,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
“We have determined there was no criminal intent on his part, and he deeply regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern,” Noseworthy said.
Police remind adults they should never offer a ride to children they don’t know. If someone is concerned for a child’s safety, they should call local police.
LNG workers to get virus tests at airport
Workers flying from Kelowna to an LNG plant in northern B.C. can now get a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport.
The test, which produces a result in 15 minutes, is only available to employees of LNG Canada who are flying on a Canadian North charter plane from Kelowna to Terrace.
About 100 workers are expected to be tested for COVID-19 at the Kelowna airport each week. The testing will be conducted in a building outside the main terminal and will not affect other airport operations.
Former schools boss heads to retirement
A former superintendent of Kelowna schools is retiring after a long educational career.
Mike Roberts started working as a teacher in the district in 1980. He rose to become superintendent in 2006.
In 2009, he left the district to work for the B.C. School Employers Assoc-iation, the Ministry of Education and the B.C. School Trustees Association.
“Public education in this province is better because of his 42 years of service. There is not a corner of this sector that has not been influenced by Mike,” BCSTA president Stephanie Higginson said in a news release.
Local airports get financial aid
Airports in Kelowna and Vernon will get some financial help from the provincial government.
Victoria is providing $720,000 to YLW, and $320,000 to the Vernon Regional Airport. The money is to help the airports weather the operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across B.C., 55 regional airports will share $16.5 million. Funds can be used for staff wages, overhead, and other operating costs.
Funding for other Interior airports includes $48,000 for the Oliver airport, $180,000 for the Revelstoke airport, $90,000 for the Merritt airport, and $48,000 for the Princeton airport.
Sam Samaddar, director of YLW, says its funding will go toward maintaining airport services that support cargo and medevac operations.
Passenger traffic has plunged at YLW, with estimates for just 444,000 passengers this year, a level last seen in the mid-1990s. In 2018, passenger traffic at YLW reached a record 2.059 million.