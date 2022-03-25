UBC Okanagan’s first Climate/Justice teach-in will take place on Tuesday.
Part of the university’s Climate Action Plan, approved in December, the tech-in will consist of two sessions. The first will feature concurrent panels of faculty members tackling complex, interconnected climate and justice issues and their solutions.
The second session will begin with a panel of UBCO staff introducing the newly launched Climate Action Plan, and participants will be asked to share their views and suggestions for achieving action on climate change at UBCO.
The event from 6 to 8 p.m. is free and open to everyone. Advanced registration is required at ubc.zoom.us/meeting/register/u5cvcuGsrj4oH90PbMla3JyxJqMcAmCYi18K
------
Was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau justified in using the Emergencies Act to quell protests in Ottawa?
That’s the question that will be up for debate at UBC Okanagan’s annual Roger Watts debate on Wednesday.
Student debaters will argue their case before a panel of local judges who will then decide the winners.
Prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to first place, while runners-up will win $500.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award, with $500 up for grabs.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch it online using Zoom.
To register, visit epp.ok.ubc.ca/about/roger-watts-debate.