A union representing bus drivers is expressing shock over the sentence handed to a man who assaulted a Kelowna driver in 2019.
Chris Habberjam, 23, was sentenced to six months of house arrest, to be followed by six months under curfew and then a year of probation. He’s also barred from taking regional transit for two years.
Habberjam attacked bus driver Peter Lansing, dragging him out of his seat and causing the bus to crash into a concrete barrier in Rutland in March 2019.
Lansing hasn’t been able to work since.
“This just isn’t enough of a deterrent especially when most of us are already forced to stay inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic” said Al Peressini, president of the Kelowna Amalgamated Transit Union local 1722. “Lansing lost his career, income, relationships and has sustained multiple injuries both physical and psychological; drivers need more protection than this.”
Shields are now being installed in local buses to protect drivers.
“Across Canada, there are more than 2000 reported assaults on drivers every year," said ATU Canada National President, John Di Nino. “Not only do they put our dedicated drivers at risk but transit riders too; more needs to be done so attacks like these cease taking place.”